Another win as Egerton Park retain Division One leadership

Egerton Park's first team retained their position at the top of the Leicestershire & Rutland Cricket League Division One table with a convincing seven-wicket win over Loughborough Town seconds at home on Saturday.

Skipper Tom Glover lost the toss on a sun-soaked afternoon and was asked to field first. Loughborough made a positive start, reaching 47 without loss before Egerton Park’s bowling attack found their rhythm and began taking regular wickets to peg back the visitors.

Mahir Manilal was the pick of the bowlers early on, claiming the key wickets of both openers — Rahul Avtar (22) and Josh Forknall (0) — and finishing with 2-36 from eight overs. Glover continued his excellent all-round form, taking 3-29 from 8.3 overs, including the key scalp of Bradley Goodsell, who top-scored for Loughborough with a patient 41.

Carel Fourie returned impressive figures of 2-22, while Michael Roberts (2 -19) wrapped up the tail.

Loughborough were finally dismissed for 205 in 43.3 overs, a competitive but chaseable target on a good batting surface.

Egerton Park’s response didn’t get off to the ideal start, losing Alex Barber for 10 and Vijal Vinay for 21.

However, Mayur Chauhan provided a crucial counter-attack, smashing 36 from just 27 balls to swing the momentum back Park’s way.

Glover then anchored the innings with a composed and well-paced 50 from 57 balls, adding a crucial 55-run stand with Chauhan.

After Glover fell at 164-4, it was left to Fourie (36 not out off 53) and Charlie Madden (27 not out off 20) to steer Park comfortably to their target, reaching 206-4 in just 34.1 overs.

Despite a few early hiccups, Egerton Park’s depth and composure under pressure once again shone through, securing a valuable 25 points to keep them at the top of the table with just a few weeks of the season remaining.

With both bat and ball contributing throughout the side, this win marked another strong step forward in what is shaping up to be a hugely promising campaign.

This Saturday Egerton Park head for in-form Syston Town.

Egerton Park seconds also top the table in Division Six East and won by eight wickets at Langtons.