All-rounder Evison joins Leicestershire on loan

Joey Evison has joined Leicestershire on loan. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old featured in Nottinghamshire’s opening two games of the County Championship season, scoring his maiden First-Class century, before succumbing to injury.

His return to action has stepped up in recent weeks with a string of controlled appearances for the club’s second XI.

The move to Leicestershire, which runs until July 24, provides Evison the opportunity to gain competitive game time.

“Joey made such a strong start to the season with his maiden First-Class century at Sussex, and we were as frustrated as he was when he had to take time out through injury a few weeks later,” said Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores.

“But setbacks like those are part and parcel of life in professional sport, and Joey’s attitude, commitment and desire to get back on the park have been really impressive – just as we expected them to be, really.