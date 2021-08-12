County title for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies' Captain Charlie Griffin

Charlie Griffin and Emily Rodbourne.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies' Captain Charlie Griffin had little time to settle following representing Leicestershire County Ladies at Eastbourne, and was back on the court competing in the County Closed Tournament held at the Leicestershire Lawn Tennis Club.

In the Mixed tournament Charlie and partner Matt Richmond of Carisbrooke LTC were seeded number four and were given a bye in the first round.

Next up were Josh Nicholson and Jen Gadsby, who they despatched by a 6-0 6-0 score.

In the quarter-final they faced the number six seeds, Matt Howse and Katie Wood, who they overcame after a titanic tussle 7-5 7-6.

The semi-final paired them up against the top seeds Jon Cloke and Lillia Boukikova with Charlie and Matt came out on top by a convincing 6-2 6-4 score line.

The final paired them against number three seeds Sam Preston and county Captain Rebecca Scrivens, who were to be victorious with a 6-3 6-3 score line.

However Charlie then teamed up with county teammate Emily Rodbourne From Charnwood and, seeded number four, they despatched of Beth Gadsby and Martha Thomas by a 6-0 6-1 Scoreline.

Next up were the number two seeds Rebecca Scrivens and Victoria Kettle who they defeated in a convincing 6-1 6-3 score.