County League: Egerton Park suffer first defeat against new leaders

Egerton Park suffered their first defeat of the season in County League Division Two against new table-toppers Hinckley Amateurs.

The home side got off to a great start on Saturday, with opening bowlers Nick Watchorn and Tom Glover creating several big chances and picking up two early wickets.

But then two great partnerships made it difficult for the hosts and the runs began to come at a quick rate.

Park turned it around towards the end of the innings, with Charlie Madden and Alex Barber both picking up three wickets and finally bowling the visitors out for 224.

After losing the early wicket of Kamal Panchal, Glover and Richard Bailey put on a good partnership to put Park in a good position at 68-1.

Wickets soon fell again, but with Glover at the crease, the home side were always in with a chance.

But when Glover finally departed, caught by James Axon off the bowling of Mick Butterworth (3 for 45), Park struggled to keep up with the run rate and were bowled out for 174.

Lessons to be learned from a very good game of cricket and Egerton Park will go again on Saturday when they visit Countesthorpe for a 1pm start.

Matchball sponsor: Pera Business Park.

Hinckley: 224.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 11-3-44-2; T. Glover 9-0-27-1; K. Panchal 2-0-20-0; R. Seecharan 12-2-56-1; C. Madden 8-0-46-3; A. Barber 2.1-0-21-3.

Park: K. Panchal 3, R. Bailey 30, T. Glover 56, S. Rose 18, C. Madden 24, R. Seecharan 6, A. Barber 7, C. Beaken 3, H. Newton 9, M. King 1, N. Watchorn 1*, Extras 14. Total: 174.