County League: Egerton Park CC close in on promotion places

In-form batsman Stuart Rose was again in the runs as Egerton Park moved within six points of the Division Two promotion places with a thrilling victory over Ibstock on Saturday.

With a big crowd expected on Past Players’ Day, Park captain Charlie Madden elected to bat after winning the toss.

A couple of early boundaries by Richard Bailey saw Park get up and running, but he was out in the fourth over for 12, playing on.

Glover joined Rose who had been promoted to opener, and both found it tough going on an up-and-down pitch, reaching 36-1 off 11 overs.

Rose decided he’d had enough and began to unleash with a flurry of boundaries prompting Ibstock to introduce spin to try and slow the pace.

This was to no avail as Rose reached his third 50 in four games just before the drinks break.

Park looked set for a huge total as Rose continued the attack, aided by some smart batting from Glover.

The pair moved the score from 87 to 148 in just six overs, with Rose hitting some huge sixes and providing some entertainment for the crowd.

An ambitious second run saw Rose unfortunately run out by half-a-track, 12 short of his hundred.

Glover soon followed, unluckily bowled playing on, but Park still looked well set at 152-3.

A shocking collapse followed as Park crumbled to 167 all out, after a mixture of poor shots, bad luck and woeful running as the hosts lost nine wickets for just 19 runs when 300 had looked on the cards.

Ibstock came out with confidence after dragging the game back in their favour, but they too found batting slow going.

Without regular opening bowler Watchorn, Panchal and Glover used the new ball superbly, making the batsmen play as Ibstock reached 30-1 off 14 overs.

With the game in the balance, Australian overseas player Khush Talati came into the attack and after struggling in recent weeks, looked a different bowler.

He picked up quick wickets and finished with 4 for 30 in tandem with skipper Madden whose spin was causing plenty of problems.

Ibstock were reeling at 48-6, but a partnership of 68 gave them an outside chance, with 48 needed off nine overs.

Glover returned to end the partnership, and an over later Ibstock were eight down after Bailey’s sensational one-handed catch at mid-on, off Henry Newton.

The run rate eventually got too much for Ibstock who were bowled out for 145, 23 runs short of victory.

Park: Bailey 12, Rose 88, Glover 37, Madden 4, Panchal 0, Beeken 1, Mold 0, King 3, Talati 2, Newton 0, Wade 4*, Extras 16. Total: 167.

Ibstock: 145.

Bowling: Glover 9.5-2-39-2, Panchal 5-1-10-1, Talati 10-1-30-4, Madden 12-3-32-1, Newton 7-0-27-2.