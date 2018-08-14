County League: Barkby United bowlers dispatch Loughborough

Barkby United’s County League Premier survival hopes were given a major boost with a 45-run victory at Loughborough Town on Saturday.

The visitors batted first after winning the toss and Matt Boyce and Louis Botting got the innings off to a good start, putting on 70 for the first wicket. Botting’s innings ended when he was caught behind by Bates, off Patel, for 38, and the same bowler then had Tom Flowers caught by Wells for 10.

Steve Flowers then fell cheaply, caught by Lowen, but Ben Silver and Boyce steadied the ship with a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket before Boyce was caught in the deep for a fine 81.

Hayden Whittaker and Silver added 60 for the sixth wicket before Silver was caught for 52, but Whittaker (31 not out) and Johnson (13 not out) took Barkby to 251-6 from their 50 overs.

Louth borough openers Patel and Wells put on 45 before Boyce caught the latter in the slips, off Botting, for 16.

Botting then bowled Trusz for 13, but Lowen and Patel led the recovery, putting on 86 for the third wicket before Sharp trapped Patel (66) leg before.

The veteran Dave Botting then came into the attack and had Lowen caught behind by Silver for 38, and in the same over had S. Patel caught by Boyce without scoring.

Botting produced an almost unplayable delivery to bowl new Leicestershire CCC recruit Mike, to leave Loughborough reeling on 158-7.

Saddington and Kenny put on 40 before Smith dismissed Kenny for 18 to leave Barkby on the verge of victory.

Hollis took the next wicket and Smith bowled Saddington for 28 as Loughborough were dismissed for 206.

Barkby stay in ninth but moved 33 points clear of second-bottom Langtons and host Sileby on Saturday (12.30pm start).

Barkby: M. Boyce 81, L. Botting 38, T. Flowers 10, S. Flowers 5, B. Silver 52, B. Hollis 0, H. Whittaker 31*, J. Johnson 13*, Extras 21. Total: 251-6.

Loughborough: 206.

Bowling: L. Botting 10-0-32-2; C. Smith 9.4-0-63-2; J. Johnson 4-0-21-0; C. Sharp 10-2-31-2; D. Botting 10-1-34-3; B. Hollis 3-1-11-1.