Clean sweep for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club... but no title

Members of the Melton Ladies' team.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies’ First team came agonisingly close to clinching the top Division One title and were only thwarted by the county’s scoring system.

Rounding off their season with a visit to Roundhill Firsts, the Ladies returned with a splendid 7-2 win to complete a 100 per cent record.

The Ladies overcame allcomers, registering wins over Loughborough 5-4, Charnwood 5-4, Leicestershire 6-3, Roundhill 7-2, Carisbrooke 6-3, Victoria 9-0, Oadby 9-0, Ashby 5-4 and Syston 9-0 to give them a clean sweep.

However, they fell foul of the scoring system that awards points for every set won plus two points for a win, which means Loughborough Ladies Firsts pipped the Melton team by just three points.

Although not a regular occurrence, other teams have fallen foul of this ruling in the past which is desperately unlucky and a bitter pill to swallow for unbeaten teams to take.

Despite their disappointment, the Ladies’ team can be very proud of their performances over the season under skipper Charlie Griffin.

Players involved in the team this season were, Griffin, Sarah Rowe, Ellie Jenkins, Jess Gadsby, Georgene Ashmore, Sumitra Fox, Laura Cooper, Kim Stratford, Laura Hayward and Maia Dunn.

Charlie lead the way with 21/24 wins.

Teammates Sarah 18/24, Jess 19/27, Sumitra 15/18, Ellie 16/21, Georgie 16/24, Laura 12/12 also recorded good victories.

Against Roundhill Griffin and Cooper won 8-2, 8-0 and 8-4.

Ashmore and Gadsby won 8-3 and 8-5 and lost 1-8.