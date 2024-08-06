Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public are being offered the chance to enjoy a free pickleball taster session on Sunday, 18th August in Melton.

Hamilton Lawn Tennis Club currently has Pickleball sessions to offer an alternative to tennis for the Melton borough and surrounding villages communities.

And you can give the sport a go as part of Hamilton’s Fun Run and Family Day.

Pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in the world, is a fun, very social and easy-to-learn game for all ages and abilities, combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Monday night pickleball doubles in Melton.

It is played by two or more usually four players on a small court across a low net with a paddle, like an over sized table tennis bat, and a lightweight plastic ball.

Serving is underarm and, at the start of a point, each team has to let the ball bounce once before it can be returned which helps to get a rally going.

Subsequently, you can let the ball bounce first or play a volley to test your opponents’ reactions.

Scoring is also straightforward and a game ends when one of the teams gets to 11 points with a two-point lead.

A club spokesman said: “The reason for pickleball’s rising popularity is that it is an inclusive game, offering fun, exercise and friendly competition for everyone.

“It’s great for heart health, easier on the joints than most active sports and helps you build your fitness.

"It’ll also help improve your flexibility, balance, muscle strength, concentration and reaction times. No previous racket sport experience is required

“Why not come along and have a free taster session on our Fun Run and Family Day?

“Sessions will start at noon, we have two courts and there will be helpers to instruct and equipment provided free of charge.

“At the club on the day there will be live music, a bouncy castle and slide, BBQ and the bar is open, so there is plenty more to do!”

If you want any more information contact Patrick Wainwright on 07940 279165 or [email protected]