Campaigns concluded with defeats for Melton Mowbray TC sides

The men's thirds.

In the final end of the season matches Melton Mowbray men’s second and third teams went down to defeats.

The second team had already secured their spot in Division Two for next winter and entertained Stony Stanton seconds in their final game, with the visitors recording a 6-2 win.

The visitors had actually outshone their own club first team to finish third in the division with their first team relegated.

Melton’s men finished in sixth spot with Rothley seconds joining Stoney Stanton firsts in being relegated for next season.

Results v Stoney Stanton seconds: Jake Beagle & T. Dryell lost 1-6, 4-6 and drew 2-6, 7-5; J. Horobin & J. Cox lost 2-6, 3-6 and drew 2-6, 6-1.

The men’s third team finished off their campaign in Division Eight with two defeats and will be relegated to Division Nine next winter.

Firstly they travelled to meet promotion pushing Carisbrooke C and went down by an 8-0 scoreline despite some tight sets.

Results v Carisbrooke C: S. Thompson & N. Haynes lost 2-6, 3-6 and 5-7, 4-6; T. Ursell & C. Tracy lost 3-6, 4-6 and 3-6, 1-6.

Their final match saw the team travel to another promotion contender Leicestershire D and, once again, they found the home side too strong and finally went down by a 7-1 scoreline, with Steve Thompson and Craig Tracy notching Melton’s lone set.

Results v Leicestershire D: S. Thompson & C. Tracy lost 6-2, 6-1 and drew 7-5, 3-6; S. Mullard & K. Knowles lost 2-6, 3-6 and 0-6, 0-6.