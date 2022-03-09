Bridget aims to keep Superstars crown at Melton Mowbray TC

The Saturday Superstars at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

Just two months into the year and things are already hotting up in the Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Saturday Superstars beginners and Intermediate league.

Scores are notched up each week by players winning sets, scoring drill session points, team wins and individual wins.

Husband and wife pairing of Bridget and Neil Ingle are the reigning champions having topped the league in 2021.

Bridget is determined to hold onto her crown and is leading the way with 12 points in the bag already but Ali Wildt Pick with 10, Michelle Heaton with 9 and Val White with 7 not allowing the champion to get complacent.

In the men’s section Neil is coming under pressure already and up to present lies in fifth place with 11 points.

Leading the way is Phil White on 19, followed by Peter Lovegrove 14, then Paul Heaton 12 points and David Owen on 10 points.

The competition is already taking shape and despite the wintry conditions players have only lost one Saturday to the weather and continue to compete in whatever conditions are thrown at them.

Off the court chairman Justin Horobin and project manager Jason Wheatley have to the present time, received only good reviews on the new artificial clay courts with members and visitors giving them a big thumbs up, despite only being installed in 2021.

Justin, Jason and the committee are now totally focussed on the supply of water and toilets to the clubhouse.