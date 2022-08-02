World class Iman honoured with golden bench in Melton

Iman Barlow next to the new golden bench with Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson (left) and Councillor Robert Bindloss

Iman Barlow, who is nicknamed ‘Pretty Killer’, has been winning martial arts titles in the UK and abroad since she was a young child.

She has just returned from the United States after becoming the first Muay Thai fighter from these shores to win a gold medal at the World Games.

Iman had qualified for the event in Bangkok when she became the first British competitor to win the world kickboxing championships and take the trophy for best elite woman fighter.

Melton Borough Council has recognised these achievements by unveiling the Market Place special bench, which has been painted gold with a commemorative plaque.

Iman was congratulated at the launch by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, his colleague, Councillor Robert Bindloss.

She began kickboxing at a young age, winning the IKF Junior British and European titles aged just nine.

Her skills were honed through training at the Assassins Gym, in Melton, where her dad, Mark, is chief instructor.

The world class 29-year-old will be opening the council’s ‘Let’s Get Moving Melton’ day on Sunday August 21, with a Q&A session to be held on the day for her to answer any questions and share her stories and experiences with local residents and visitors.

The health and fitness day aims will allow people to try out free, or subsidised, taster activities and engage with a number of local instructors, coaches, sports clubs and community groups within the borough.

Councillor Malise Graham, portfolio holder for people and communities said: “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of Iman Barlow.

"She has had many remarkable achievements throughout the years and is an inspiration to the community and a new generation of sports stars.

“I hope that this will encourage people to be more active."

The special Let’s Get Moving Melton event will be held from 10am at the town’s Play Close park.