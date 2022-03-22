Harby boxer Stan Stannard extends unbeaten pro record against Danny Little

Stan Stannard lands a blow as he made it seven wins as a pro.

Unbeaten Stan Stannard claimed the seventh win of his pro career as he defeated Danny Little.

A packed hall at the Lady Eastwood Centre at Newark Showground saw Harby fighter enter the arena to very loud and boisterous reception from his huge following.

After two opponents had pulled out, Hull fighter Little stepped in at short notice which reduced a scheduled eight-round fight to a four rounder.

From the sound of the first bell Stannard came out looking sharp and full of confidence.

He very quickly found his rhythm and started to produce a very fluent and technical showcase of his talent.

Such was the dominance of the local boxer that Little could on throw speculative efforts which were easily avoided by Stannard's neat footwork.

Stannard delivered a very comprehensive and professional performance to the delight of the crowd.

Little received a mandatory eight count in round two having been on the receiving end of an excellent straight left.

This was a comfortable victory for the 25-year-old, but the style and fitness made it so difficult for the Hull-based fighter to get into the contest .

With a standing count against him, Little, faced a huge task to get back into the bout but Stannard delivered a masterclass.

Picking his punches with pinpoint accuracy and speed enabled him dominate all four rounds.

The judges scored every round to Stannard who now moves to seven wins and remain unbeaten in his professional career.