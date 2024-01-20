Teenager and keen tennis player Ben England was selected as the Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s top Junior Ambassador for 2023.

The award saw him collect the Shane Hughes Shield, which was presented to him at the club courts by Shane’s parents Reg and Jennie Hughes.

The award is to be an annual event with the winner being chosen on the youngster’s overall involvement with the club plus their manner both on and off court and setting a standard of behaviour that promotes the club’s ethos.

The shield, donated by Reg and Jennie, is in recognition of Shane’s sporting involvement at both junior and senior level in and around the Melton area before a tragic car accident cut short his sporting career some 21 years ago.

Shane was acknowledged to be a very talented sportsman which saw him involved in competitive sport within Melton at tennis, cricket, football, badminton and golf.

Running alongside the presentation was a Festive Mini Junior Red and Orange Tournament, and despite the damp weather, 16 youngsters turned out to compete with some playing matches for the first time.

At the end of the Mini Red Tournament the overall winner was Toby Wildt-Pick with the runner-up Thomas Fairhurst.

The Mini Orange Tournament saw Jake Billing come out on top with Vinnie Watson finishing as runner-up.

Organiser and head coach Di Burdett was delighted with the attitude shown by all the youngsters involved during the matches and said win or lose they all still finished up with smiles on their faces.

She added that, like Ben England, they were a credit to Melton Mowbray Tennis Club and the club feel they may have already seen a group of youngsters that may one day emulate Ben’s excellent achievement.

For further information or enquiries regarding junior membership or coaching contact Di on 07841 380410.