Belvoir Vale Tennis Club's Men's Firsts end season with 100 per cent winning record
Invincibles season in Division 5A...
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:32 am
Belvoir Vale Tennis Club have enjoyed a very successful season in Division 5A.
The Men's First team won all their matches, ranging from a closely-fought 5-4 against Rothley Ivanhoe to comprehensive victories against Leicestershire, Birstall Whitmead and Market Bosworth.
The club is very proud of their achievement and congratulations go to Mark Blackburn, Eddie Milner, Jeff White, Steve Wallace, Jamie Wallace, Ben Cullen, Ollie Thomas, Nigel Daniels, Steve Wainwright.