Belvoir Vale Tennis Club sides make more progress in another fine summer

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club has once again showcased its talent and commitment, excelling in this year's Leicestershire County Summer Doubles, Over 40s Doubles, and Mixed team competitions.

The club's strong performance reflects not only skill on the courts but also the unwavering dedication of its members.

Throughout the season, players demonstrated great teamwork, resilience, and a passion for the game that has helped build the club's competitive success year on year.

The club’s newly promoted Ladies’ first team made a commendable debut in Division One, finishing mid-table in the women's doubles.

Summer BVTC Ladies II: Anita Bartys, Wendy Bland, Fran Hansford, Jo Buxton, Debbie Club, Gill Lambert.

They demonstrated resilience in the Over 40s women's doubles, securing an impressive second place.

However, they faced a tough battle in the promotion final against Charnwood, ultimately falling short.

Meanwhile, the Men's first team welcomed a fresh influx of members, energising the squad as they fought for promotion.

Their season culminated in a nail-biting final set tie break, where they narrowly missed out on promotion.

The Ladies’ second team enjoyed a successful season, competing in both the Women’s Doubles 3B and the Over 40s Division 3A.

They clinched the league title in the Over 40s, earning promotion to Division Two for the upcoming season.

The Ladies’ third team, competing in Division 4A, finished a respectable third, just missing out on promotion. They will remain in Division 3A for the Over 40s next season.

In the mixed competitions, the Mixed first team won Division 6A, securing promotion. Meanwhile, the Mixed second team will continue to compete in Division 6B next season.

Overall, Belvoir Vale Tennis Club's performance in this year’s leagues reflects its commitment and competitive spirit within the club. Members are eager to build on their successes in the upcoming year.

New members of all abilities are always welcome – visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub or email [email protected]