Belvoir Vale ladies team enjoys convincing win
The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club Ladies Vets team enjoyed a convincing win against Stoney Stanton in a recent Leicestershire League match.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:14 am
The scores were as follows Linda White & Reinette Boucher 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1 and Rachel Haliday & Rachel Lovegrove 3-6, 1-6, 6-1 and 7-5 giving an overall match result of 6-2 sets, 41-22 games win for Belvoir Vale.
To find out more about BVTC please visit their website or Facebook page.