Belvoir League: Hickling hand Wymeswold rare defeat

Have your say

Hickling handed Wymeswold a rare Belvoir League defeat as the Belvoir League builds to its finale.

Batting first, Hickling made 132-5 and then bowled well to restrict Wymeswold’s reply to 74-8.

In the evening’s other match, Thorpe Arnold batted first against Petfoods and racked up 142-3. Petfoods could only muster 86-6 in reply.

Petfoods then visited Upper Broughton in their latest match and, batting first, made a blistering start through Jack Pollard (34).

After a full season of telling the bowlers what they have been doing wrong, Broughton gave Matt Gillan the ball and he returned figures of 5 for 27.

He was backed up by Lee Mann (2 for 17) to restrict Petfoods to 90.

In reply, an impressive opening spell by M. Weight put Broughton on the back foot before M. Roberts (48 not out) and Craig Shelton (41 not out) took them to their target.

The league concludes on Thursday as Hickling host Petfoods and Thorpe travel to Upper Broughton.