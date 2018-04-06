Belvoir Half-Marathon ready for the off

Have your say

Hundreds of runners will be pounding the country lanes this weekend as the Belvoir Half-Marathon returns for its annual outing.

Almost 400 runners have entered Sunday’s race, with on-the-day registration still available from 8am, with a race limit of 700 runners.

The well-established race sets off from Hose Village Hall at 10am and follows a course through Harby, Langar, Colston Bassett and Long Clawson before its return to race HQ.

A four-and-a-half-mile fun run will also be held from 10.15am.

Refreshments and snacks for visitors and runners will be available at Hose Village Hall from 9am, provided by Hose School Parents and Friends Association.

The event is organised by Hose Village Hall to raise funds to improve the social and sporting facilities in the village.