Belvoir CC last-wicket stand rescues draw

Gritty knocks from last pair Jamie Gilbertson and Danny Gibson got them through a tense final eight overs as Belvoir secured a losing draw against Ellerslie in South Notts League Division A on Saturday.

Gilbertson made five from 36 balls and Gibson seven from 17 to secure the points for a losing draw as well as an additional batting bonus point.

Earlier Ellerslie openers Craig Holder (73) and John Wakeling (57) put on 110 against some determined bowling from Belvoir.

After the departure of Wakeling, Holder became more expansive, scoring at a run-a-ball until he fell to a brilliant towering catch by Gilbertson in the deep.

Hamish Moore (65 not out) was less restrained, and after a little look, struck eight fours and two sixes off his next 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 210.

Peter Vladev added some lusty late blows as Ellerslie finished on 238-3 from their 40 overs.

Belvoir’s Danny Ross (66) also took time to gauge the pitch and threat from Dan Footitt and Peter Vladev (2 for 39) before he took off, flaying the bowling all round the park, with 56 of his runs coming from fours, including a special cover drive.

When he was the third wicket to fall he had scored 80 per cent of Belvoir’s runs from the bat, but by this time Moore (4 for 24) had joined the attack and proceeded to rattle through Belvoir’s middle order with some fine bowling.

Despite rugged resistance from Sam Penford and Joe Bottomley the score fell to 132-9 and Ellerslie would have been home and dry without the determination of Belvoir’s stubborn last stand.