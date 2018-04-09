Belvoir Bees get busy as kwik cricket programme expands

Belvoir Bees kwik cricket returns to Melton and the Vale of Belvoir next week with the addition of a new town venue.

The sessions, run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, start the week beginning April 16 and are aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11, offering 90 minutes of quality coaching.

New for 2018 are sessions at The Grove Primary School, supported by Melton Council, starting on Monday.

The Bees will also be at Great Dalby Cricket Club, Hose Village Hall, and Croxton Kerrial Sports and Social Club on Wednesdays, and at Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, on Fridays.

Melton Grove and Hose are 12-week venues, running throughout the summer term, while Asfordby, Great Dalby and Knipton will run for 20 weeks through the summer holidays.

Croxton Kerrial, meanwhile, will initially run for four weeks as a trial.

Head coach and Trust chief executive, Darren Bicknell, said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.

“They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, progressing at their own pace, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.”

All sessions run from 6pm to 7.30pm, and Knipton includes a session for children aged four and five as well.

The first session your child attends is free as a taster and there is no need to book, just turn up on the night and register.

For more information about the Trust, visit www.bcctrust.org.uk or follow it on Facebook.