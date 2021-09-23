Barratt pips Manship to title at Jackson’s
A close final saw Karl Barratt beat Ben Manship 4-3 in a pool competition at Melton’s Jackson’s lounge on Saturday.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:21 am
Thirteen players took part in the all-day event which started with two round robin groups battling it out to go through to the next stage.
The successgul players - Ben Manship, Karl Barratt, Mike Jackson, Brian Slater, Hoby Braithwaite and Stephen Parrott - then played off with the top two going through to the final.
The winner received £65 and there were also cash prizes for the runner up and third and fourth placed players Stephen and Hoby.