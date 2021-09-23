Barratt pips Manship to title at Jackson’s

Pool competition winner Karl Barratt (left) with runner up Ben Manship

Thirteen players took part in the all-day event which started with two round robin groups battling it out to go through to the next stage.

The successgul players - Ben Manship, Karl Barratt, Mike Jackson, Brian Slater, Hoby Braithwaite and Stephen Parrott - then played off with the top two going through to the final.