Asfordby FC launch entries for popular junior tournament

Entries have opened for Asfordby FC’s popular annual junior tournament.

The small-sided tournament is one of the biggest in Leicestershire and this year runs on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23.

The under 6s, under 8s, under 10s and under 12s take their turn on Saturday, while the under 7s, under 9s, under 11s and under 13s battle it out the following day, with first games kicking off at 10am on both days.

Under 6s and under 7s will play in a five-a-side non-competitive format, while the under 8s will also be non-competitive, but organisers would like to trial seven-a-side.

The remaining five age groups will be knockout competitions with quarter-finals, semis and finals.

Under 9s will be seven-a-side, and the rest nine-a-side.

To book a place, visit www.asfordbyfc.com or email tournament@asfordbyfc.com