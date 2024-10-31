A late comeback from Melton Town wasn’t enough to prevent defeat in the Leicestershire & Rutland Challenge Cup.

The game was an exciting end-to-end typical cup match.

The first chance came in the 2nd minute when Edwards-John came in from the left and let fly with a shot which went just over the bar. Woolridge had a hopeful shot from distance for the visitors which went high and wide.

Hinckley should have opened the scoring in the 9th minute when Jones made a quick turn and went clear on goal only for his effort to go the wrong side of the upright. Then a corner saw Beavers header cleared off the line.

Fourteen minutes in and Brailsford played a beautiful long diagonal ball to King whose first time shot needed a great save from Jeffry.

The deadlock was eventually broken by the visitors in the 35th minute when Woolridge went down the right with pace before sending the ball into the area for Humphreys to produce a diving header sending the ball into the open net.

Melton increased the pressure and just before half-time Khalis Gore danced through six defenders before hitting a low shot which needed a fully stretched keeper to touch the ball around the post.

The end-to-end play continued into the second half.

Mulvaney received the ball on the edge of the box and his turn and shot shaved the outside of the post. On the hour Norcross made a dazzling run along the edge of the box before finding Edwards-John free, but his half volley was well saved by Jeffrey.

Read went straight up the other end and went clear on goal before rounding the keeper and scuffing his chance.

Edwards-John was unlucky in the 76th minute when he cut in from the right and hit a rasping shot which smacked the crossbar. Read had a speculative effort from 20 yards out which had Harrison tipping the ball over the bar.

Then with eight minutes remaining the visitors doubled their lead when the ball was cleared out wide only for Woolridge to hit a low shot which was deflected and went in off the far post.

Melton went back on the attack and a Norcross shot was parried away by the keeper to McRory his shot was again saved on the line. Hurst had a long distance powerful volley which saw Jeffreys quick reaction tipping the ball over.

Melton's pressure paid off in the first minute of injury time when a scrum in midfield saw the ball pop out to Edwards-John who beat the keeper with a great strike.

Hinckley defended with everything they had for the remaining four minutes to see the game out.

Melton probably edged this match on chances and general possession but were unlucky against a team from a higher league. I don’t think they’ll be too disappointed as the fixtures are starting to pile up in a season where promotion is priority.

Town now move on to Skegness on Saturday in the League Cup.

