This retro photo gallery is sure to bring back many happy memories for drivers who owned these vehicles during the 70s - and perhaps a few less pleasant ones for owners of a certain ‘lemon’ which had an unfavourable reputation despite selling in the hundreds of thousands.

The Morris Marina, Mini and Vauxhall Viva are among the models pictured, some of which remain popular with classic car lovers today.

Some of the vehicles are shown with the stars of the day driving or posing beside them, including a young Noel Edmonds leaning against his Ford Capri, footballer Jimmy Greaves with his Ford Escort, and the actress Hildegarde Neil on the bonnet of an Austin Allegro.

Two of these cars were million-plus sellers during the 1970s, according to figures compiled by the breakdown provider Start Rescue based on vehicle registrations between 1970 and 1979.

Pictured below are the nine best-selling cars of the 1970s in the UK, in reverse order.

Ford Granada The Ford Granada was the ninth best-selling car of the 1970s, with 237,937 registered. Launched in 1972, it was produced until 1994 and as well as being popular with the general public, it was used widely as both a taxi and a police car.

Austin 1100/1300 The Austin 1100/1300 was the eight best-selling car of the 1970s, with 303,064 registered. It was made between 1963 and 1974, when production ceased as it made way for the less well-received Austin Allegro. The Telegraph called the 1100 and 1300s 'brilliant family cars', describing them as 'big brothers to the classic Mini'.

Ford Capri A trendy looking DJ Noel Edmonds is pictured here in 1974 beside his Ford Capri Mk II. The Capri was the seventh best-selling car of the 1970s, with 378,310 registered, which described how it 'fused simple mechanics with sporty styling and an affordable price tag'. It was known as a 'pony' car - like a 'muscle' car, but smaller.

Austin Allegro The Austin Allegro was the sixth best-selling car of the 1970s, with 385,584 registered. Despite having a terrible reputation for reliability at the time and being far from a design classic, the small family car is today looked back on with some fondness by its former owners. The actress Hildegarde Neil is pictured here on the bonnet of an Austin Allegro at the British Leyland showrooms in May 1973.