2 . Cindy’s Fashion World - £1,380

Nope, can’t say I’ve heard of this game either - but CEX have a price tag of over £1,300 set for mint editions of this PlayStation 1 game. If you trade it in you can get a £1,035 voucher to spend in store. According to Computer History, Cindy’s Fashion World is notorious for being heavily bugged and unplayable in most PlayStation models. But it is very rare as a low number were ever produced. Photo: CEX | CEX Photo: CEX