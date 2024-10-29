Deals website launches £9.99 mystery gift including £500 of vouchers

The new Christmas gifting trend is the £9.99 mystery deal

The rise of the ‘mystery holiday’ has led to a new trend in Christmas gift giving

Deals website Wowcher has launched its popular mystery gift deal in time for Christmas and over 11,000 people have already signed up for the £9.99 offer.

Wowcher is probably best known for its Mystery Holiday deal, which costs £99 and sends travellers to an unrevealed destination across the world. While many of the destinations are relatively affordable and near to the UK such as Dublin, Paris and Rome, some buyers get a rare ‘luxury’ holiday to places including Dubai, New York and Las Vegas.

The deal has proved a hit with social media influencers, who have shared their good and bad trips to destinations around the world.

The site has now expanded its mystery offering to more traditional gifts with a new mystery deal. The £9.99 includes lower priced items such as hologram cufflinks and leather bracelets but also offers a £17.99 premium tier with the chance to get £500 gift cards for Amazon, John Lewis or Harrods, or premium products including Dyson hair dryers, Armani watches and big name aftershaves and perfumes.

The deal, which is popular with people who take part in Secret Santa, is available on the Wowcher website here.

The deal website is not the only one to embrace the idea of a mystery box. Retail giant Amazon also lists mystery products including a £12 beauty box that promises over £34.99 worth of beauty products in each box.

The site also offers a huge range of ‘mystery pallets’ which include damaged or returned stock including electrical items and beauty products.

Rival deals website GoGroupie has gone one better than Wowcher with a £7.99 mystery box featuring, according to the site, five, ten or 15 mystery items. They include a rare iPad in some boxes, according to the site.

However, the likelihood of finding one of the premium prizes in a mystery box is low. The Wowcher deal states only one box will contain many of the top premium prizes with hundreds of less expensive options like jewellery and cufflinks included in boxes.