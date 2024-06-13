This week's best bargain flights, short breaks and holidays - with great deals for Greek Islands and Cyprus
Treat yourself to all inclusive
Travel firm Tui is offering cut-price breaks for UK sunseekers, with two great offers this week for Cyprus, with flights leaving in early July.
First up is a seven-night all-inclusive break to Paphos, Cyprus - with up to 48% off. Book a seven-night stay at the Atlantica Mare Village Paphos, a modern hotel just a small walk from the beach, featuring two main pools as well as ten bars and restaurants on site, for just £825pp - flights from London Gatwick on July 3 2024.
Or check out this seven-night stay in Ayia Napa, with 36% off at the TUI BLUE Atlantica Sungarden Park. The hotel is within striking distance of the sea, while the famous Nissi Beach is just a 25-minute walk where you can paddle in shallow, powder-blue water. Prices from £815pp, with flights departing from Birmingham Airport on July 3 2024.
Turkish delight
If you like a bit of luxury, this deal for Dalaman, Turkey might just be for you. You can save up to 53% on this seven-night all-inclusive stay at the Aes Club Hotel, with glamorous décor (hello, crystal chandeliers) and a winning pool scene.
For those who love the beach, the hotel has a free shuttle bus to the nearby beach, plus the after-dark scene sees belly dancers, acrobats and Turkish folklore performers take to the floor. Prices are from £479 per person, and get your bags packed, as flights for this deal depart from Birmingham on June 20 2024.
Take it easy
Or if self-catering is more your vibe, check out this deal for Kefalonia - with up to 49% off a seven-night stay at the Marietta Hotel Apart.
This is a family-run resort with a relaxed atmosphere for those looking to take it easy by the pool. Tucked on a green hillside, the hotel's a 10-minute walk from Skala town's local restaurants and tavernas and a 15-minute walk to the local pebbled beach. Prices start at £415 per person, with flights departing from Bristol on July 7 2024.
Family fun
Another cut-price self-catering break is for Beverly Hills Suites in Los Cristianos, Tenerife. Great for a break with the kids, there’s a kids pool and kids club alongside the main outdoor pool. Enjoy a seven-night break flying from Manchester on June 24 from £357pp.
Flight roulette
If it’s just flights you’re after, Expedia have been offering air fares to Las Vegas starting at £160 for one-way and £277 for round trip, so if you’ve always wanted to go to Las Vegas, this is your sign.