This magnetic wireless power bank is amazingly cheap thanks to a 77% discount

With 20 watts of wireless power, and a magnetic mounting system, this power bank is such a bargain right now

Charging your smartphones and other devices on the go is becoming more important as we distil our lives into battery-powered gadgets.

This is why portable power banks are becoming hot property, and we're buying more of them than ever before.

This surge in demand has led to some pretty clever evolutions in their design recently, and the latest emerging trend is for wireless technology to be baked in.

Capitalising on Apple's Magsafe technology, new power banks also have magnetic elements, which means they can stick to the back of a phone and charge it without being physically connected through wires.

Because this is the latest technology, however, it is rather pricey. For example, portable power specialists EcoFlow has just launched their version, the RAPID, and it costs £89.99 for the 10,000mAh version

That's not a bad deal, but the one we've spotted on Amazon, for a spookily similar power bank by a company called Matast, is a very, very good deal.

It's RRP is £129.99 and it has very similar features to the EcoFlow power bank, including the battery percentage display and a power readout, but it costs just £29.99 at the moment, thanks to a limited-time deal on Amazon knocking 77% off the price.

We don't know how long the deal will last, but it's a great price for a 10,000mAh magnetic wireless battery pack capable of pumping out 20 watts.

It doesn't have the retractable cables of the EcoFlow, but it can charge two devices simultaneously from its two ports.

The 20w output means you can charge an iPhone 15 Pro from 0% to 45% in just 35 minutes, and there's still a USB-C port to charge a second device at the same time.

If you fancy one you might need to be quick, because the deal will only last as long as stocks do. And we also don't know when it will go back to its original price.