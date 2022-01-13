3.5/5

Soup making capacity: 1.4L

Neo’s 4 in 1 Soup Maker is compact and somewhat kettle-like in appearance – ideal if you live in close quarters. There’s very little setup required, simply plug it into a socket, and it’s so easy to use we’d bet that even a complete kitchen novice could whip up a half-decent batch of soup without a second glance at the instruction manual (though, do give it a look over for safety reasons).

The jug is made of thick, clear glass, which we liked for eyeballing soup consistency without needing to disturb the process, though it does make it a fairly heavy appliance. It’s also quite tricky to clean as the base cannot be submerged in water (unusually, it does, however, come with a toothbrush for scrubbing in the nooks).

There are three settings; chunky, smooth and pulse, the former two of which take care of the entire cooking (and blending) process, allowing you to go about your chores or self-cares without any worry of pans boiling over. A smooth soup run takes around 30 minutes, though our tester found it wasn’t quite long enough to cook a root veg soup through, so ran it a second time, resulting in a super smooth and creamy soup.