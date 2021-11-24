Little Naz advertising his Nike collab

Whether you’re looking for new trainers, tracksuits or tops with the famous swoosh, Nike has thousands of discounted products in the Black Friday 2021 sales.

Here’s a look at some of those items on offer this November and where you can get them from, with the likes of Sports Direct, Asos and JD all promoting Nike deals.

Not forgetting Nike’s official website, too, which has a wide range of Black Friday deals ready to be snapped up this month as the festive shopping season gets into full swing.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Massive annual sales event Black Friday takes place each year the day after Thanksgiving.

In 2021, Black Friday falls on 26 November but that hasn’t stopped many from launching promotional discounts early.

Nike Black Friday 2021 deals

Nike.com currently has savings on over 5000 items on site - offering 20% off if you use the code BLACKFRIDAY on check out.

Nike is famous the world over for its trainers and there is no shortage of footwear deals on offer this Black Friday - here’s a look at a few of the most striking deals at nike.com.

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium (pictured above) - Unisex - £99.95 - a rebuilt classic overlays durable suede and canvas with zig-zag stitching inspired by hiking footwear.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run. (Pic: Nike)

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run - Unisex - £164.95 - cushioning system is stacked with 2 Zoom Air units plus 2 layers of Nike React foam. Ultralight and extra supportive in key areas.

Nike Crater Impact. (Pic: Nike)

Nike Crater Impact - Women’s - £99.95 - part of our sustainability journey to transform trash into shoes that tread a little lighter. Made from at least 25% recycled material.

Nike Air Max 270. (Pic: Nike)

Nike Air Max 270 - Men’s - £134.95 - crisp lines and streamlined detail that add edgy style to optimal comfort. The large Max Air unit gives you extra bounce and cushion.

Nike Black Friday 2021 deals from JD

JD is yet to launch its Black Friday deals though it has a range of offers on Nike gear from track bottoms to hoodies and sweat tops. Here’s a look at some of the offerings:

Nike Double Futura Leggings. (Pic: JD)

Nike Double Futura Leggings - £20, down from £32 - for premium comfort and a laid back vibe, these JD exclusive tight-fitting leggings are made from cotton blended fabric.

Nike Plus Size Double Swoosh 1/4 Zip Track Top. (Pic: JD)

Nike Plus Size Double Swoosh 1/4 Zip Track Top - £30, down from £37 - made from light, durable polyester for long-lasting comfort during your sesh, featuring Nike Dri-FIT.

Nike Essential Plus Size Overhead Hoodie. (Pic: JD)

Nike Essential Plus Size Overhead Hoodie - £30, down from £45 - hoodie cut from super-soft cotton-poly fleece fabric for a cosy feel on off-duty days.

Nike Black Friday 2021 deals from ASOS

ASOS have a variety of Nike gear on offer this Black Friday, including Airforce 1 Flyknit 2.0 trainers on sale for £72 (down from RRP £89.95).

Airforce 1 Flyknit 2.0 trainers. (Pic: Asos)

Nike Academy track jacket in blue. (Pic: Asos)

Nike all over logo print tracksuit in black. (Pic: Asos)

Nike Black Friday 2021 deals from Sports Direct

Sports Direct have gone big on Black Friday 2021, with thousands of Nike products discounted and an additional £20 voucher with every £100 spent.

Run Breathe Tank Top. (Pic: Sports Direct)

Run Breathe Tank Top - Ladies - £9.50 (RRP £13.99) - sleeveless style crafted with a crew neck for a classic look. DriFit technology to keep the skin cool, dry and comfortable.

Flex 7in Shorts. (Pic: Sports Direct)

Flex 7in Shorts - Mens - £26.00 (RRP £36.99) - crafted with Dri Fit technology to move sweat away from the body, these bottoms help keep you comfortable for longer.

DriFit Miler Running Top. (Pic: Sports Direct)

DriFit Miler Running Top - Mens - £16.50 (RRP £26.99) - designed to provide a comfortable wear when running. DriFit technology, completed with reflective details.