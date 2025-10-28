Families could cut their annual bills by as much as £300 simply by switching provider | Shutterstock

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Money Saving Expert says most households are overpaying for broadband – but switching to the right full fibre deal can save hundreds a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts have revealed how much you should be paying for your broadband and how to save money in minutes.

Martin Lewis and his Money Saving Expert site say the magic number for broadband should be £30 a month and if you are paying more you are overpaying for your internet access.

The price should be the upper limit for 500mb/s broadband, which is fast enough for home working and streaming. At lower speeds such as 100mb/s the price should be closer to £20 for customers who do not want to overpay.

Broadband customers should also choose full fibre broadband if they want faster, more reliable connection but it can be difficult to find which providers offer broadband in your area when it comes to switching.

A broadband comparison service says it is the UK’s first and can not only instantly find you deals under the £30 threshold but also only show you available packages for your specific area across the major providers and cheap independent.

Broadband Genie says: “100% independent, unbiased and always on the consumer’s side, new offers are sourced directly from broadband suppliers every day.

“With a free and easy-to-use address checker, customers can save stacks of times and money comparing the best options from over 300 deals and over 30 providers. Exclusive deals and gifts are also available to sweeten switching even further.”

The site has revealed an offer that gets you 1gb/s of broadband for just £18.99 a month, a huge saving on many of the big providers. The full fibre deal is through Rise Fibre and is available on a 24-month contract with prices rising to £23.99 a month after a year.

The deal is one of the cheapest on the market and is an example of how broadband prices can be slashed by using a comparison service.

Broadband Genie has also shared a Vodafone deal for its ultra-fast Fibre 2 broadband priced a £25 a month and it comes with a free £75 gift card for Amazon, M&S, Tesco or Sainsbury’s. You can see the deal here.

You can check your address to see if you are overpaying for broadband here.

Apple Grab an iPhone 17 from just £19.66 a month – no upfront cost £ 19.66 Buy now Buy now If you want the latest iPhone without the hefty price tag, a subscription could be the answer. Raylo Business offers the full iPhone 17 range from just £19.66 a month with no upfront fees. That includes the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, the powerful Pro and the top-tier Pro Max. Contracts range from flexible monthly deals to long-term plans, and all include free DPD delivery. With savings of hundreds of pounds over standard contract costs, it’s a smart way to stay up to date with Apple’s best tech. Explore iPhone 17 lease deals at Raylo Business here.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥