From fruity hair mists to indulgent body whips, Sundae Body’s latest launches at Boots make ideal stocking fillers

If you're looking to bag a few early stocking fillers, these cute dual-purpose hair and body mists from Sundae Body will do the trick perfectly.

Available at Boots, with special offers on two or more, the ultra-fine mists, which come in five scents, are infused with soothing chamomile and aloe vera. Perfect for layering or on-the-go fragrance, they hydrate the skin and leave a delicate, lingering scent.

The Y2K-inspired range in jellybean-shaped bottles is vegan and cruelty-free.

The bottles are a cute shape, and easy to carry around | Boots

Choose from:

Garden Party: Dewy greens, bergamot and Sicilian lemon.

White Tee: Magnolia, violet and rose.

You can save £5 when you buy two selected Sundae products | Boots

If you're already a fan of the Australian body care company's Body Whip range, you're going to love two new additions: Velvety Vanilla and Birthday Cake.

One Boots customer said: "Bought this for my birthday and I'm so glad I did. It smells amazing. Texture is perfect for a body whip, it effortlessly glides onto the skin and absorbs reasonably quickly. A little goes a long way, so the tub lasts a while."

Expect a luminous but non-greasy sheen from these lightweight moisturisers. And the little pots they come in are so gorgeous you'll want to repurpose them once the lotion has gone.

