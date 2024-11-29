This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ever wondered what Sienna Miller’s secret to her gloriously tousled hair is? Well this is it and it’s currently on sale for less than a tenner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Sienna Miller is famed for her bohemian style, wearing flowing fabrics layered outfits and earthy tones and her boho chic attire would not be complete without her suitably beachy blonde mane. While the look is relaxed it still comes across as put together and that can be a difficult balance to strike.

With this retro look, popularised by Miller in the early noughties, yet again in vogue, this year the 42-year-old launched a clothing line at M&S, with most pieces selling out within hours. Following on from its success, a second collection with the British retailer was released just in time for the festive lead-up.

Featuring romantic ruffles (quintessential to Miller’s free-spirited taste) luxurious satin, sequins and rich velvet, the designs are inspired by the days of disco and New York’s legendary nightclub, Studio 54. “I’d love to have partied with David Bowie,” says Miller, “back in the real heyday.”

With animal print, wide-leg trousers and fitted waistcoats, the collection brings a retro edge to partywear. “No one partied like they did then,” Miller notes, “so I tried to capture that spirit.”

Sienna Miller’s secret to perfectly tousled hair is currently on sale for less than a tenner | Doug Peters/PA Wire / Sam McKnight

Miller has long been hailed for her unique style, and has subsequently become the ‘it’ girl of Noughties Boho fashion. But for those trying to emulate the style, while the clothing is easier to come by (thanks M&S), achieving Miller’s statement, effortlessly mussed-up hair, can be more difficult to achieve.

Which is why we have taken advice from a professional. Earlier this year, celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight, shared his secret weapon when it comes to Miller’s luscious locks and right now it’s on special offer, making it less than a tenner.

In a video shared to Instagram, McNight is seen prepping the Layer Cake actress’ hair for an event that evening, adding volume and body to her long blonde hair with his own Cool Girl Texture Mist. And application is simple - just mist and scrunch - achievable for the non-hair stylists among us.

Boho is the comeback look of the year and capturing its relaxed charms during the party season and beyond offers the opportunity to appear carefree, even if your hectic lifestyle says different. For us older generations, it’s a chance to recapture our youth, and for youngsters, there’s no better time to embrace your bohemian side.