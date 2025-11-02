Reebok's Tiania Racer Back Bra gets a thumbs up from our reviewer | Reebok

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Reebok’s latest AW25 collection proves you don’t need to spend big to feel supported and stylish during workouts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re a bit of a reluctant exerciser or a full-on gym lover, everyone wants to feel good - and look good - in their workout gear.

As someone who runs and plays golf, I’m always on the lookout for clothes and underwear that are comfy, supportive, and easy to move in.

And some of the products in Reebok's AW25 collection not only tick all of these boxes - they're affordable, too.

The Reebok Seamless Bra Justine offers a close, comfortable fit | Reebok

For those who love a sporty, stylish finish, the Reebok Tiania Racer Back Bra Top, £26, is one to consider. It's easy enough to put on, unlike other more rigid bra tops I've got in my drawers, yet feels super-supportive. We found it even cheaper - just £9 - at Sports Direct.

The Reebok Jala Bra Top, £24, is also supple yet holds everything in place. Both pieces are designed with soft, breathable fabric that moves with your body. The lightweight material and flexible fit mean you don't feel restricted, particularly important when you're swinging a golf club or stretching at the gym. It's currently available at Sports Direct for £8.

The Reebok Seamless Bra Justine, £22, is another must-have if comfort is key. The seamless design means no rubbing or irritation, even on longer runs, while the gentle stretch ensures a close, figure-hugging fit. It's particularly lightweight. You can buy it now from Sports Direct for £11.

And you can match it with the Suki Bonded Brief, £25 for a pack of three. These briefs feel "barely there" but perform like high-end activewear while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry when you put in that extra bit of effort.

The Suki Bonded Briefs hold up well to regular use | Reebok

I've put the briefs through numerous washes, too, and they're holding their shape well. You can grab these for £6 from Sports Direct, too.

What really stands out across the Reebok range is the value for money. The pieces I've tried deliver pretty much the same quality and performance you’d expect from premium brands, but at a far more accessible price.

Reebok has rarely been my go-to brand for sportswear but this collection is a game-changer. I'm a new fan!

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here