Here's how to triple your chances of winning a £2.8 million house for £10

Made of Cotswold stone, the exterior oozes charm | Raffle House

There’s plenty of time to enter Raffle House’s latest grand prize giveaway, but don’t miss this special offer that significantly increases your chances of winning for the same cost

Raffle House's latest dream home prize giveaway is a six-bedroom Cotswold Stone luxury house in the heart of Stow on the Wold, one of the most desirable areas of The Cotswolds.

Tickets to win this incredible house, which will come with a free Range Rover Velar if you enter in May, cost just £10 - but there's a way to get more for your money and increase your odds.

The house you'd win has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three reception rooms are spread across three floors, and almost 4,000 sq feet. As well as its spacious main layout, there is also a cellar, garden room, and a courtyard garden.

The kitchen is lavishly appointed | Raffle House

The bonus Range Rover draw closes on May 31, and the draw to win the house closes at the end of June. So there's plenty of time to enter, but we don't know how long Raffle House's three-for-one ticket offer will last for. And that's worth taking a closer look at.

Because, although tickets can be bought as a one-off from £10, with a free postal entry available, it's worth starting a subscription, because the offer gives you more for your money if you sign up to pay monthly.

For example, the £10 per month subscription offers 45 tickets instead of the standard 15, and the £30 or £50 per month subscriptions also offer more tickets than the equivalent single purchase prices - along with bonus draws and loyalty bonus tickets. Subscribers can cancel at any time.

To find out more about the house and the car, or to buy tickets or a subscription, click here to go to the Raffle House website.

