Ninja’s Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker is rarely seen this cheap | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 multi cooker has fallen to a record-low £119.99 in Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, offering a huge 53% saving on one of the brand’s most versatile kitchen gadgets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices of the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 multi cooker have dipped down to £129.99 before, but we've only ever seen them fall to £119.99 a couple of times - and now is one of those times.

It's thanks to Amazon's current Prime Day promotion, also known as Big Deal Days, and there's a limited-time deal offering a 53% discount off the usual £254.98 price, and it's a remarkable deal for a very versatile Ninja appliance.

The ON400UK is an air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one, and, remarkably, this time the deal is for the stylish copper black version, which is exclusive to Amazon.

The seasalt grey version hasn’t seen the same discount - but it’s still cheaper than usual | Amazon

You can still buy the relatively mundane sea salt grey version, but that only has a 35% discount and its Prime Day price is £149.

The Speedi has a 5.7 litre capacity, enough to feed up to four people, a rapid-cooking system, and it comes with silicone tongs and a recipe guide.

Amazon's big sale ends at the end of Wednesday, so if you've been wanting to upgrade your kitchen tech on the cheap, now might be your last chance. Well, at least until Black Friday.

The deal only applies to Amazon Prime members, but if you need to sign up to a free trial to unlock it, you can do that by clicking here.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John