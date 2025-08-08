This is one of the cheapest ways to eat out this summer | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tuck into two courses each at Harvester for just £17.50pp with this Wowcher voucher – a 40% saving off the usual price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you've been dying to eat out for a while, or if you owe someone a meal out and the budget won't quite stretch, this might be the perfect offer for you.

Because thanks to this deal on Wowcher two people can pick two courses each for just £17.50 per person.

It's a 40% discount off what would normally be a £57.96 bill at Harvester, which has more than 150 locations across the country, and your slap-up feed would cost you a total of £35.

Harvester's menu is loaded with British favourites | Wowcher

It means two people can head into their nearest Harvester, choose a main course each, and either a starter or a dessert a-piece, and they'll have already paid their bill.

It's a perfect opportunity to line up a dirt-cheap date night, or invite someone for the posh catch-up lunch you've always promised yourselves.

If you're feeling particularly hungry, there's also a deal on a three course meal for two, for just £40 and, if wanted to take the family along, there are deals for two adults and children, with savings of up to 44%.

All you need to do is click here to buy the voucher, head to the Harvester website with it to book your table, and peruse the menu of classic British favourites.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.