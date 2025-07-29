Gym access is only part of the package - there's also a sauna, pool, and steam room available | Wowcher

This Wowcher deal offers five days of unlimited Nuffield Health gym access for £14.99 – a huge saving on the usual price of £100.

This voucher deal gives you unlimited use of a gym, sauna, pool, and steam room for less than £3 per day.

It's a Wowcher deal in conjunction with Nuffield Health, and offers five days of gym passes for just £14.99 at any of the 41 UK locations.

So that's a week of mid-week workouts, a busy month of weekly swimming sessions, or just a chance to get yourself back to fitness on professional equipment.

You get unlimited use of the pool as part of your £14.99 month of access | Wowcher

Normally, five days of unlimited access would cost £100, so this is a significant saving - and it's selling fast, with nearly 12,000 vouchers snapped up so far.

All you need to do is visit the Wowcher deal page by clicking here, by a voucher for £14.99, and use the voucher to secure your passes on the Nuffield Health website.

The five passes are valid for 30 days, so you'll need to make sure you use them all within a month, but they can be used on consecutive days, or you can spread them out across the month.

Nuffield Health says the sessions are suitable for all fitness levels, and they're ideal for beginners, returning gym-goers, or those looking for a new routine.

To find out more about the Wowcher deal, or to check out the locations, click here.

