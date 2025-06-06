One of the AVDL foldable e-bikes available in the Wowcher deal – compact, road-ready and ideal for urban commuting | AVDL

Three foldable AVDL e-bikes just dropped on Wowcher – all electric, all commuter-friendly, and all under £530

If you’ve ever dreamed of dodging traffic, skipping the bus queues and gliding through your city commute, this new Wowcher deal might just shift your gears.

Right now, you can snap up an AVDL foldable e-bike from just £299, with three models designed to suit every kind of rider – from rough terrain explorers to sleek city commuters.

Whether you’re navigating rush hour, plotting a more eco-friendly commute, or simply looking to upgrade your two-wheel tech, this deal delivers solid spec, slick design and real-world practicality – without the designer price tag.

A12 Foldable E-Bike – £499

Built for weekend adventures as much as daily rides, the A12 handles both urban streets and off-road terrain thanks to its 26-inch puncture-resistant tyres. Powered by a 36V 11.4Ah lithium-ion battery, you’ll get up to 21 miles of pure electric range. Choose from three speed settings (5km/h, 15km/h, 25km/h) and enjoy the benefits of a lightweight foldable aluminium frame.

A11 Foldable E-Bike – £529

The A11 is made for commuters who want speed, comfort and portability. It features a 250W brushless motor with a 25km/h top speed, plus an adjustable seat to keep you comfortable on longer journeys. With its compact design and foldable frame, this is the e-bike that slots perfectly into urban life. It comes with extras like a lock, air pump, stickers, and a tool kit – so you’re ready to roll from the moment it arrives.

A01 Foldable E-Bike – £299

Compact, lightweight and budget-friendly, the A01 is perfect for quick city rides. With a range of 6 to 9 miles in pure electric mode and a dual disc brake system, this one punches well above its price point. The LED headlight and taillight combo keeps you visible on the roads, and the foldable design means it fits neatly into flats, offices, and even train carriages.

All three bikes feature top speeds up to 25km/h, rechargeable batteries that fully charge in four hours, foldable frames for easy storage, and LCD displays that show speed, distance and battery level.

With petrol prices high and public transport feeling increasingly packed, switching to an e-bike makes both environmental and financial sense. These AVDL models give you flexibility, freedom and full electric power – at prices that seriously undercut most of the market.

Want something even beefier? The FREESKY 2025 Ranger on Amazon is a full-fat alternative. It’s built for power riders with dual motors, a massive 95-mile range and chunky all-terrain tyres. If you’re after serious muscle and mountain-bike spec, it’s a premium option that goes the distance.