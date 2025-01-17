Elvis fans can claim a free commemorative coin by following these simple steps

The Official Elvis Presley Plectrum Coin is available to anyone, but only one coin can be ordered per household | London Mint Office

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The London Mint Office is offering one free plectrum-shaped coin per household as a "gift to the nation"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's now or never if you want to claim this free coin, that we can't help falling in love with.

Don't be cruel, we hear you say. OK, OK, a little less conversation, a little more action...

So, the London Mint Office gives out a limited selection of free coins as a gift to the nation, and they mark everything from Royal milestones to the D-Day landings.

The free commemorative coins on the London Mint Office website right now The King Charles III Commemorative Coin - click here The Coronation of King Charles III Coin - click here The 50th Anniversary of Decimalisation Coin - click here The 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings Coin - click here The Official Elvis Presley Plectrum Coin - click here

But this one is aimed at fans of one of the most important figures of 20th-century popular culture, the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

It's a 2024 half crown, minted in silver, and shaped like a plectrum - the tool musicians use to pluck the strings of a guitar.

The coin even features Elvis's signature | London Mint Office

Featuring Elvis in one of his iconic poses, along with his signature, it's technically legal tender - although you might not want to spend it, because there's one listed on eBay for £24.99.

But you don't actually need to buy one on eBay because the London Mint Office will let you have one of the 500,000 that have been specially minted, and all you need to do is pay the £2.50 postage.

And, at the end of the day, if you don't like it, in the unlikely event it leaves you all shook up, that's alright, you can always return to sender. Because there’s a 14-day money-back guarantee.