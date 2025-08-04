You can only order one per household, because of the current demand | London Mint Office

The London Mint Office is giving away silver VE Day coins to mark 80 years since victory – and they’re completely free.

Commemorative coins that depict pivotal moments in the nation's history can be incredibly expensive. Rarities snapped up by collectors can make shrewd investments, and increase steadily in value over the years.

But you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds to be in with a chance of owning a piece of history forged from silver, and featuring a design that pays homage to a landmark moment.

In fact, you don't need to spend any money at all, because this special VE Day commemorative coin is free.

OK, so you've got to cover the cost of postage, but it's only £2.50. Otherwise, this is a genuine "gift to the nation".

The coin is also available in gold, but you'll need to pay £29.99 | London Mint Office

Tucked away on the London Mint Office website, this special half crown marks the moment, on May 8 1945, the nation celebrated as Victory in Europe was declared, bringing an end to six long years of war.

Streets were filled with singing, dancing, and emotional reunions - but for many, it was also a day of reflection and remembrance for lives lost.

Now, 80 years later, you can honour the courage and sacrifice of those who fought on the frontlines and supported the war effort at home with this commemorative coin.

Because of the high demand, they are restricted to just one of each per household.

To apply to order one, you need to visit the London Mint Office website and fill in a small online form.

You can opt in or out of receiving future correspondence from the London Mint Office, and the coin will be on its way to you.

