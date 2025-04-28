The 2019 Mini Cooper S is worth £16,000 | BOTB

You could win this fabulous family car - or take an £11,000 cash alternative without paying a penny

Someone is going to win this beautiful Mini Cooper S without even buying a ticket - all you have to do is sign up to the dream car giveaway firm BOTB’s mailing list.

It's a 2019 five-door model, perfect for families, and it's finished in a gorgeous Solaris Orange.

This being the Cooper S model, it's also very sporty - in fact, with 192bhp it can get from 0-60mph in less than seven seconds.

It's one of the top spec minis, with loads of standard equipment | BOTB

BOTB usually charges at least a few pounds for its dream car giveaways, and occasionally you might see an offer on a used sports car or supercar for a few pence, but this one really is absolutely free to enter.

If you get the call to say you've won the car when the draw after the draw takes place on May 23, and you didn't want a car, you could opt for a cash prize instead of £11,000.

The free tickets are open to anyone signing up to BOTB, as long as they're over 18.

The five-door layout makes it practical as well as powerful | BOTB

You just set up an account, give your email address, add the free ticket to your basket, and check out. Literally nothing to pay.

You'll receive periodic emails, but not many, and you can always unsubscribe.

Entries for the Mini close on May 21 and the winner will be announced on May 23.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

