Back to the Future The Musical at London's Adelphi Theatre has been named among the best value tickets on sale in the capital

West End London musicals with cheapest theatre ticket prices listed and how to get them including Sister Act, Guys and Dolls and Back To The Future The Musical for days out or weekend breaks

London theatre prices have been slammed for soaring prices in the past year but the cheapest deals for top-rated West End musicals have now been ranked. While the most expensive average ticket cost is £85 for Cabaret, box office bargains start from just £17.90.

They include Olivier and Tony award-winners and one of the hottest trending shows in the capital. Theatre ticket site Seatplan has worked out the cheapest shows to see on average this Summer and they include family favourite Back To The Future The Musical.

They analysed average ticket prices for musicals from its website to name the top 10 cheapest list. We have it in full below with details of each show to help you plan your trip out to the theatre.

London’s cheapest musical show right now was named as Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) as theatre-goers can bag a ticket for an average price of £17.90. Not far behind were acclaimed shows like Standing At The Sky’s Edge and celebrity-packed Sister Act - starring Alexandra Burke, Lemar, Lea Mead, Ruth Jones and BBC Birds Of A Feather star Lesley Joseph.

Ben Jackson, CEO of SeatPlan said: “Despite the cost-of-living crisis continuing to hit hard, families, couples, and individuals will still want to go out and enjoy a show. Some may be worried about the potential cost, but fortunately this study shows that there are still plenty of musicals out there with affordable ticket prices.”

Here’s a look at each of the cheapest musicals in London by their average price and how to get tickets.

1. Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) at Criterion Theatre - average ticket price £17.90

Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift star in Two Strangers(Carry a cake across New York) at Criterion Theatre | Two Strangers

Word of mouth has made this rom-com musical one of the hottest tickets in the West End. The on-trend hilarious show at London’s Criterion Theatre follows the unlikely romance between British boy Dougal and his soon-to-be aunty ahead of his dad’s second wedding in New York.

Getting picked up at the airport by the bride’s sister, Dougal discovers romance, secrets and lies in the Big Apple. Sam Tutty, who won an Olivier Award for best actor in a musical for Dear Evan Hansen, stars opposite Dujonna Gift.

2. Marie Curie The Musical at The Charing Cross Theatre - £20

This worthy musical takes you on a journey through Marie Curie’s life and includes songs about the periodic table and Radium, which she discovered. It’s been a hit in Korea and now translated into English.

All about the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize, it’s running at The Charing Cross Theatre with an average price of £20, according to Seatplan. Tickets cost from £28 at London Theatre Direct here and the same price from Theatre Tickets Direct here. There are also tickets available from Vivid Seats if struggling to find dates you want.

Babies The Musical at London's Lyric Theatre | Babies The Musical

3. Babies The Musical at The Other Palace - £20.10

This British musical for ages 11 and older follows nine classmates as they attempt to keep a fake baby alive for a week for a school project.

It’s on at The Other Palace for six weeks only until July 14. The average ticket price is £20.10 according to Seatplan, but Theatre Tickets Direct here have a special offer with tickets from £16.20.

4. Showstopper! The Improvised Musical at Cambridge Theatre - £21.80

This Olivier Award winning improvised comedy musical is different from the norm as the stars interact with the audience and every show is unique. That’s because a writer asks the audience to shout out ideas for a musical at every performance, which the cast then performs.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical at Cambridge Theatre | Stowstopper!

5. Next to Normal at Wyndhams Theatre - £23.80

Next to Normal is a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning production that explores the themes of family, loss, illness, and grief with a backdrop of an original rock score.

6. Guys and Dolls at Bridge Theatre - £23.90

This refreshed version of the famous musical has become a must-see show for its immersive version. Two types of tickets are available - seated or ones standing among the cast on the floor where the show takes place around you.

An immersive Guys and Dolls at Bridge Theatre in London | Guys and Dolls

With hit songs from Luck Be A Lady to Sit Down, You’re Rocking The Boat, it’s a crowd-pleaser and this production won an Olivier for best theatre choreography, so expect some glamorous dance routines.

Average tickets cost £23.90 but Theatre Tickets Direct is selling £23.40 tickets here for seated or from £47.40 for the sought-after immersive experience. There are Guys and Dolls tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct here.

7. Hadestown at Lyric Theatre - £24.10

Another award winner, this musical has secured both Tony and Grammy prizes. Hadestown is a musical telling the ancient Greek story of Orpheus and Eurydice in a Great Depression-era setting.

West End production of the acclaimed musical Standing at the Sky's Edge | Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

8. Standing at the Sky’s Edge at Gillian Lynne Theatre - £25.80

The Olivier Award-winning musical follows life on a Sheffield council housing estate over three generations and sixty years. Despite being about poverty, social trauma, migration, and working-class life, this gritty musical has won over audiences with songs by singer-songwriter Richard Hawley.

9. Back to the Future: The Musical at Adelphi Theatre - £25.90

The famous film is now also a musical, in which Marty McFly time-travels and has to get himself back to the future. The Back To The Future The Musical at Adelphi Theatre centrepiece is the famous Delorean car that audiences will see fly above the stage as it reaches 88 mph.

Sister Act's Summer cast in London's West End is with Alexandra Burke and Ruth Jones | Sister Act

10. Sister Act at Dominion Theatre - £26.40