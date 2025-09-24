Cosy season has arrived and the Boux Avenue PJ in a Bag sets are back just in time for the colder months | Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue's popular PJ’s in a Bag sets are back just in time for cosy season.

There’s something undeniably comforting about slipping into a fresh pair of PJs at the end of the day. And if they come tucked neatly inside their own little bag? Even better. Boux Avenue’s PJ in a Bag sets tick all the boxes. The cute designs, cosy fabrics, and a thoughtful touch that makes them perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. These are my best buys fro the collection that instantly stood out.

Striped heart pyjamas

Comfy and cosy stripe pyjama's with tiny heart detail | Boux Avenue

Playful and sweet, these striped PJs are covered in little hearts – ideal for someone who loves their loungewear to have a touch of charm. They’re soft, practical, and feel like the kind of pair you’d happily curl up in on a rainy Sunday.

Wide stripe cotton pyjamas

Super cute pink and white stripe pyjamas | Boux Avenue

For a more classic vibe, the wide stripe set has that timeless, slightly tailored look. Think traditional cotton pyjamas, but with a fresh, modern twist. Perfect for the person on your list who likes something simple but stylish.

Ivory check cotton pyjamas

The ivory and red check PJ's are perfect for the festive season. | Boux Avenue

Checks never go out of style, and this set proves it. The ivory base keeps it looking clean and chic ideal if you’re buying for someone who prefers understated elegance over bolder prints.

What I love most is that each set comes with its own matching drawstring bag. It’s not just handy for storage it makes them feel like a ready-made gift. Pop them under the tree, tuck them into a Christmas Eve box, or as a thoughtful treat for a friend.

The Boux Avenue’s sale is now live, with up to 50% off online and in stores until Sunday 5th October. If you’re looking for gift ideas without spending a fortune, this is the time to shop.

