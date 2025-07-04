Boots launches two new Liz Earle skincare products to make your skin glow | Canva

The new Liz Earle radiance-boosting heroes have just dropped in store and online.

If you’re a fan of Liz Earle products chances are you’ve already fallen for the brand’s gentle yet effective approach to skincare. Now, there’s even more reason to love it. The skincare brand has expanded its much-loved Glow range with two exciting new launches designed to elevate your radiance game.

Whether you’re already using the Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser £28 or just looking for some new products to your daily routine, these products aim to restore and revitalise your skin.

Restore & Glow Instant Radiance Serum

Restore & Glow Instant Radiance Serum

This lightweight, multi-tasking serum is designed to slip effortlessly into your daily routine. It’s clinically proven to instantly boost luminosity no waiting, no filters. If your skin tends to look a bit dull or uneven (we’ve all been there), this serum helps revive it with just a few pumps.

Key to its power is Acerola Cherry, a brightening powerhouse that boasts more Vitamin C than your average orange, alongside Prickly Pear Extract, a gentle, naturally derived exfoliant that helps even out tone and texture.

Revitalise & Glow Radiance Reveal Night Cream

Revitalise & Glow Radiance Reveal Night Cream

The Radiance Reveal formula works while you sleep to resurface and renew skin, so you wake up with a complexion that looks visibly smoother, fresher, and more even. It’s rich without being heavy, and formulated to support the skin’s overnight repair cycle without irritation.

Also featuring the powerful skin benefits of Acerola Cherry and Prickly Pear Extract to help brighten, refine, and promote skin clarity while you rest.

