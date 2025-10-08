Biossance skincare review: squalane products for hydration and radiance

Julie Bayley
By Julie Bayley

Freelance Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2025, 09:43 BST
Beauty expert Julie Bayley has been putting Biossance's latest products to the testplaceholder image
Beauty expert Julie Bayley has been putting Biossance's latest products to the test

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From facial oils to eye cream and hydrating mists, Biossance harnesses squalane to deliver glowing, nourished skin - and we’ve tested them

Sugar usually gets a bad rap but Biossance has turned this dietary villain into a skincare hero. The brand converts sustainably fermented sugarcane into a deeply hydrating molecule called squalane.

Loved by skin and celebrated by beauty enthusiasts, this innovative scientific approach sits at the heart of Biossance's clean beauty philosophy - making it a highly effective and much sought-after brand.

In fact, in the last decade, Biossance has gone from strength to strength after first making a splash in Sephora stores in 2017.

Visible results that have kept customers loyal include brightening, smoothing, anti-ageing, reducing dark spots and soothing sensitive skin. No wonder it now has a bunch of awards to its name.