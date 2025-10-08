Beauty expert Julie Bayley has been putting Biossance's latest products to the test

From facial oils to eye cream and hydrating mists, Biossance harnesses squalane to deliver glowing, nourished skin - and we’ve tested them

Sugar usually gets a bad rap but Biossance has turned this dietary villain into a skincare hero. The brand converts sustainably fermented sugarcane into a deeply hydrating molecule called squalane.

Loved by skin and celebrated by beauty enthusiasts, this innovative scientific approach sits at the heart of Biossance's clean beauty philosophy - making it a highly effective and much sought-after brand.

In fact, in the last decade, Biossance has gone from strength to strength after first making a splash in Sephora stores in 2017.