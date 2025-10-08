Biossance skincare review: squalane products for hydration and radiance
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Sugar usually gets a bad rap but Biossance has turned this dietary villain into a skincare hero. The brand converts sustainably fermented sugarcane into a deeply hydrating molecule called squalane.
Loved by skin and celebrated by beauty enthusiasts, this innovative scientific approach sits at the heart of Biossance's clean beauty philosophy - making it a highly effective and much sought-after brand.
In fact, in the last decade, Biossance has gone from strength to strength after first making a splash in Sephora stores in 2017.
Visible results that have kept customers loyal include brightening, smoothing, anti-ageing, reducing dark spots and soothing sensitive skin. No wonder it now has a bunch of awards to its name.