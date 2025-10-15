The rise of beauty gummies and the real benefits behind DIRTEA Tremella | DIRTEA

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Can DIRTEA gummies really help improve your health and wellbeing?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past few years, beauty gummies have taken the wellness world by storm. Once considered a novelty, they’ve become a staple in the routines of those seeking glowing skin, stronger nails, and healthier hair all from the inside out. Their popularity isn’t just about clever packaging or sweet flavours.

For many people, gummies offer a simpler, more enjoyable way to take supplements. Swapping pills or powders for a soft, fruity chew feels less clinical and more like a daily treat, which makes consistency far easier to maintain.

DIRTEA Tremella Gummies sit at the forefront of this new wave of functional beauty supplements. Each serving contains 3,000mg of Tremella mushroom often referred to as the “beauty mushroom” alongside Biotin, Vitamin C, Selenium, Zinc, Vitamin A and Vitamin E.

Together, these nutrients are designed to support healthy hair, skin and nails while promoting the body’s natural collagen and hyaluronic acid production. The gummies are sugar-free, made with natural flavours, and deliver their benefits in a gentle, peach-flavoured dose.

DIRTEA Gummies

DIRTEA Tremella Gummies | DIRTEA

Tremella itself has a long history in traditional Chinese medicine. Known for its hydrating properties, it has been used for centuries to promote a luminous, youthful complexion. Modern research suggests that Tremella polysaccharides can retain water and protect skin cells from oxidative stress, helping to maintain moisture and elasticity.

That said, this product isn’t for everyone. Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or managing long-term health conditions should consult a healthcare professional before taking any supplement, including this one.

Because the gummies contain Biotin and other vitamins that can interfere with certain blood tests, anyone undergoing medical testing should avoid starting them without medical advice.

Ultimately, the real benefit of these gummies lies not just in their ingredients, but in how they help us stay consistent with self-care. They remind us that beauty isn’t about chasing perfection it’s about nurturing what’s already there. A glowing complexion, stronger nails, and healthier hair are simply reflections of a well-supported body.

DIRTEA Tremella Gummies don’t promise miracles, but they do offer something more sustainable: a gentle, daily way to nourish yourself from the inside out.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Linkby October Menopause awareness month - the Weightwatchers plan supporting women through perimenopause, menopause and postmenopasue £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now WeightWatchers has launched its new WeightWatchers for Menopause program, designed by doctors and women’s health experts. It offers tailored nutrition guidance, symptom management, and community support for women navigating perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Members can access in-person and virtual workshops, expert-led sessions, exclusive app content, and community support. Find out more about the new program by clicking here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥