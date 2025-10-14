The Audi RS6 can get from 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds | BOTB

A 591bhp Audi RS6 worth £70,000 could be yours for the price of a few pennies, thanks to BOTB’s latest dream car giveaway

This phenomenal Audi estate car is one of the last of the true petrolhead's dream cars - and you can win it for just 10p.

With its twin turbocharged V8 engine, and an incredible 591bhp, The Audi RS6 not your average family wagon - but it would certainly make short work of the school run.

Finished in a gorgeous Royal Blue with classic gold alloys, it's the latest dream car prize from BOTB, which gives away life-changing prizes every week.

The twin-turbo V8 engine sounds amazing | BOTB

And this latest dream car is going to be won by one lucky person, who will have spent just 10 pence on their ticket.

The car on offer is a 2020 model with just 33,000 miles on the clock, and it's worth £70,000. In case your ticket did get picked, you'd be given the option of taking the car, or a cash alternative of £49,000.

BOTB's car has covered just 33,000 miles | BOTB

To increase your odds, you could buy multiple tickets, with savings available for the big bundles. Or you really can just spend 10p on a single ticket and hope for the best.

BOTB also offers a monthly subscription, which gives you access to at least 21 monthly competitions, with prices starting at £8.99 per month.

