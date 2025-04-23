Jump start power packs like this one can get you out of a pickle | Amazon

This jump start power pack is powerful enough to crank an American muscle car - and it’s a bargain at just £37.49 right now

A flat battery can be a motorist's worst nightmare. It can leave you stranded at the worst possible time, and it's a sure sign there might be a new battery needed before too long.

Regularly using your car, or at least charging your battery while your car's standing, can help to prevent this scenario, but it's always worth having a backup plan in case you're ever caught out.

In recent years, battery technology has seen the development of jump starter power packs which can provide enough power to get your car going if the battery dies.

It completely removes the need to bring another car close and connect jump leads from battery to battery, you just hook up these smart little boxes, and crank the engine.

You can even use the power bank to charge mobile devices | Amazon

Jump start power packs come in all shapes and sizes, and it's well worth getting one that is capable of cranking an engine larger than yours, just so you know you've got power to spare.

And while that can usually be a costly business, especially if you have a big diesel engine, for example, this one we found on Amazon is a remarkable price.

It's a special limited-time deal knocking 38% off the £79.99 RRP, bringing it down to just £49.99. But, if you look a bit closer at the listing, there's currently a tick box to apply a 25% voucher. That means there's a double discount, and it'll bring the price down to just £37.49 when you go to the checkout.

It's a brilliant price for a power pack that can start up an engine as big as nine litres. That's a bold enough claim, but most modern engines will clearly be no stretch for it, and it does have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon from 285 customers.

It's also worth remembering, these power packs aren't just for starting cars. Most of them, this one included, will also charge phones, tablets, and other 12v devices from a USB socket.

It's small enough to fit in a bag, and it even has a flashing warning light in case you're sorting a breakdown at the side of a road.

The only catch is, it's a deal for Amazon Prime members only. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost.

There's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.

We don't know how long the 38% discount will last for, or how long the voucher box will stick around for, so if you're interested in a jump starter power pack, now's the time to buy one.

