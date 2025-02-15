This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Huge deals on toys, games, crafts and more to keep kids of all ages entertained throughout the half-term holidays.

As the schools wind down for the half-term break, every parent finds themselves asking the same question: how am I going to keep the kids entertained for a whole week? Let’s be honest—February half-term isn’t exactly known for sunny skies, and with the cold, wet weather, the kids are likely to be indoors most of the time.

But don’t panic! I’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals on toys, board games, craft kits, Lego video games, and even dress-up outfits to keep them busy (and happy!). Just remember, these offers won’t last forever, so grab them while you can!

Babies and Toddlers

Get 55% off this Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy Interactive Baby Toys 6 to 36 Months £8.99 (was £19.99). This educational plush toy has plenty of ways to play with a light-up heart, hands, foot and ear, making this friendly Puppy an ideal gift for one-year-olds.

The Baby Einstein, Neptune's Ocean Discovery Activity Jumper for ages 6 Months+ now has 48% off £57 (was £109.99). I had this exact one for my son when he was little and it kept him busy for hours which gave me the chance to get things done around the house.

Toys for boys and girls

The Dreamlndia Remote Control Cars are now £13.99 (was £25.99) and are also available in pink for girls. The light-up stunt car flips and spins around making it fun for everyone - just don’t forget to buy batteries for it.

43% off Gabby’s Dollhouse, 15-Piece Rainbow-Themed, Celebration Doll’s House £39.99 (was £69.99). Straight from the TV series this is perfect for little girls that love the show and want to be transported into their own world of adventure just like Gabby and her friends.

Board Games

TOMY Pop-Up-Pirate Classic Children's Action Board Game is now just £9.99 (was £15.99) saving you 38%. The classic kids game will get kids spending time together and having so much fun mums and dads will soon want to join in.

52% off Operation Electronic Board Game now £11.99 (was £24.99). This was one of my favourite games to play when I was growing up. It’s one of the rare games that kids can play on their own or with friends.

Crafting Sets

Crafting is something kids enjoy doing and the Air Dry Clay 27 Colours £7.64 (was £11.99) will keep those hands busy. The set has 27 different colours so they can use their imaginations and create anything they want.

For hours and hours of fun the 3000+ Piece Craft Kit £12.74 (was £14.99) has everything your child needs to make beautiful bracelets, pen holders, cards, letters and so much more.

Fancy dress outfits

Save 22% on Rubie's Official Avengers Black Panther Battle Suit, The deluxe superhero fancy dress is now £22.94 (was £26.99). I’ll admit this is the one item on my son’s list that Santa forgot this year so I will definitely be adding to my basket now it’s on offer.

The Princess Dress Up Shoes - Girls Princess Toys Costume is now £23.79 (was £27.99). The set comes in a handy storage case and includes 3 pairs of kids high heels, 3 princess crowns and 3 skirts, which will make them feel like a fairy-tale princess.

Lego sets

You really can't go wrong with Lego. I don't know a kid (or adult) who doesn’t love it. There is now 27% off the LEGO Creator 3in1 T-rex to Triceratops to Pterodactyl Toys, Dinosaur Figures £39.99 (was £54.99). Kids can build three different dinosaurs with this one set so you might get a chance to sit and enjoy a hot cup of tea.

For the girls a great set is the LEGO Wednesday Addams £34.99 was £44.99. The collectible set includes two faces and outfits, plus the classic character Thing. This will keep her busy and happy while we wait for the new series to land on Netflix.

Big kids

We all know how expensive video games can be so the 62% off EA SPORTS (Standard Edition) Switch Video Game is an absolute steal with 62% off the rrp, Get it now for just £20.99 (was £54.99).

There is also 37% off My Sims: Cosy Bundle Switch Video Game now £21.99 was £34.99. The bundle has two games in one ‘My Sims’ and My Sims Kingdom.’ Let them have some screen time so you can have some me time.

